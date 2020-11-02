Schools reopen for classes 9th, 10th in Andhra Pradesh amid COVID

Students of class 9th and 10th were on Monday seen standing in queues for schools as their temperature was recorded and face masks and sanitizers were provided to them as schools in Andhra Pradesh open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Students of class 6th to 8th will also be called in from November 23, after which sessions will be scheduled on alternate days for different classes.

The Andhra Pradesh government had recently announced that schools and colleges will be opened in Andhra Pradesh from November 2 and classes for 9th, 10th, Intermediate First Year (11th) and Intermediate Second Year (12th) will be held for half-day. J Mary Grace, the headmistress of Bishop Azariah Government High School, said that breathing exercises and walks will be organised at the school every day. She also said students will be given 15-minute break after every class to wash their hands and sanitize their books, etc.

"Schools are reopening in Andhra Pradesh from today. As of now only 9th and 10th classes are opened. Schools will run for half-day only. We sent messages to the parents that schools are reopening. While only a few students came today, we believe more students will start coming soon. Two masks and sanitizers were provided to students," Grace said. Schools and colleges have remained shut since March-end when the Central government imposed a lockdown in a bid to arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The remaining classes will be gradually opened as per the schedule issued by the government. Students and teachers are ordered to follow the COVID-19 guidelines. From November 23 onwards, schools will open for class 6th, 7th and 8th," Grace said. "After schools open for more classes, we will hold school for different classes on alternate days to reduce the number of students present in the school any a given day," she added.

The classes for 1st to 5th standards in all government and private educational institutes will start from December 14, as per a press statement from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

Also Read: Didn't say anything disgraceful, BJP is misinterpreting: Nath