Gauteng closes down 15 illegal and non-compliant liquor outlets

In addition, 44 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 20 for drinking in public. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-11-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 15:59 IST
“Most of these outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during the intensified O Kae Molao operations, led by senior management of the SAPS and the various law enforcement agencies,” said the police in a statement.  Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Gauteng this weekend closed down 15 illegal and non-compliant liquor outlets across the province.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) -- joined by Gauteng Traffic Police, Metro Police Departments, Emergency Medical Services, Gauteng Liquor Board, the Department of Community Safety and other government departments -- carried out the operation.

"Most of these outlets were in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg and were shut down during the intensified O Kae Molao operations, led by senior management of the SAPS and the various law enforcement agencies," said the police in a statement.

In addition, 44 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and 20 for drinking in public.

Meanwhile, the owner of a popular liquor outlet in Rosebank was fined for failing to display a liquor licence and for allowing patrons to leave with liquor from the on-consumption outlet.

Furthermore, over 1 050 suspects were arrested across the five districts in Gauteng during the weekend crime combatting operations, led by the respective District Commissioners.

Police in Tshwane arrested 396 people for different offences.

These suspects were arrested for the commission of offences, including murder, armed robbery, rape, housebreaking and theft, possession of the suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless and negligent driving, theft of the motor vehicle, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, house robbery, possession of drugs, dealing in drugs, dealing in liquor without a licence and public drinking.

In the West Rand, a total of 158 arrests were secured during the weekend operations for crimes including possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm, sexual assault, rape and attempted murder, amongst other crimes.

In Ekurhuleni District, police arrested 383 suspects, while 58 were arrested in Johannesburg, and 56 in Sedibeng for various serious and violent crimes that include robbery, car hijacking and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, rape and murder.

The suspects will soon appear before various Magistrate's Court.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

