Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rail Coach Factory almost doubles its production as compared to last year: Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala almost doubled its production in October as compared to last year in the same period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:23 IST
Rail Coach Factory almost doubles its production as compared to last year: Goyal
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala almost doubled its production in October as compared to last year in the same period.

"Make in India Breaks Pre-COVID Manufacturing Records: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala doubled its production and achieved highest productivity of safer LHB coaches in October. It produced 5.88 coaches per day as against 3.08 coaches last year in same period," Goyal tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Iran reports record high COVID death toll as travel bans go into force

Iran on Monday reported a record 440 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the Middle Easts worst-hit country to 35,738 as a ban on travel in and out of major cities came into force. The government has shut schools, m...

RBI restores trading hours for various regulated markets in phased manner beginning Nov 9

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday decided to restore trading hours for various regulated markets in a phased manner with effect from November 9. According to the statement, the decision to restore trading hours, which had been amended...

Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university

Gunmen attacked Kabul Universitys campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said. The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fl...

Myanmar fugitive monk Wirathu hands himself in to face sedition charges

Hardline Buddhist nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu handed himself over to police in Myanmars commercial capital of Yangon on Monday after more than a year on the run from charges of sedition.Wearing a face mask and shield, he spoke to support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020