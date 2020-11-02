Rail Coach Factory almost doubles its production as compared to last year: Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala almost doubled its production in October as compared to last year in the same period.

"Make in India Breaks Pre-COVID Manufacturing Records: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala doubled its production and achieved highest productivity of safer LHB coaches in October. It produced 5.88 coaches per day as against 3.08 coaches last year in same period," Goyal tweeted. (ANI)