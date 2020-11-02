Firecracker makers in Rajasthan worry after order to ban sale ahead of Diwali

Firecracker makers in Dhopur city of Rajasthan are concerned over the state government's decision to ban the sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali. "It's our ancestral occupation. Having no income for 6 months we thought we'd sell these and earn. How will we return what we invested by borrowing?, Around 100-200 families are engaged in the business and the ban ahead of Diwali will affect all of us," a firecracker maker said on Monday.

Another firecracker maker said they have invested in the business and the ban on the sale will affect. "We have invested in this business and now the government has banned the sale of firecrackers, what will happen to us," she said. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he has issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and restrict their use to protect COVID-19 patients and the public from its ill-effects.

"In order to protect the health of COVID-19 infected patients and general public due to poisonous smoke emanating from firecrackers, strict action has been taken to prohibit the sale of firecrackers in the state and restrict the movement of vehicles without fitness certificate," Gehlot tweeted. This move comes as air pollution is on the rise in the northern states of the country currently.