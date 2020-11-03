NDDB chairman unanimously elected to IDF board

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Dilip Rath has been unanimously elected to the board of the International Dairy Federation (IDF), which represents the global dairy sector. "I see my election to the IDF board as an opportunity to bring along valuable insights from the Indian dairy experience and foster complementarities and synergies between dairying nations," Rath said in a statement.

It is a privilege to represent the world's largest milk-producing nation and contribute to promoting sustainable goals of dairying and also meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, he said. "I keenly look forward to furthering IDF board's mandate," he added. Rath was associated with IDF for the past 10 years as member secretary of Indian National Committee and as a member of the standing committee on dairy policy and economics.

IDF members are national committees generally constituted by dairy organisations in each country. India is represented by the national committee of the IDF..