Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania stops power trade with Belarus as nuclear plant comes online

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:19 IST
Lithuania stops power trade with Belarus as nuclear plant comes online

Lithuanian transmission system operator Litgrid said on Tuesday it had ceased all power trading with Belarus, having detected Belarus' Astravets nuclear power plant beginning production.

Lithuania bans imports of power from nuclear power plants it deems unsafe, such as Astravets, an allegation which is denied by Belarus.

The change means power from Belarus and mainland Russia can no longer be sold in the Lithuanian market, which is the entry point for imports to the Baltic States, which also include Latvia and Estonia. (Reporting By Andrius Sytas, Editing by Helena Soderpalm)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tendulkar urges authorities to make helmets mandatory for batsmen

Concerned about safety of the players, Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged the International Cricket Council ICC to make it mandatory for batsmen to wear helmets while playing at the professional level. Tendulkar shared ...

Americans go to polls after tumultuous campaign marked by division, coronavirus

Americans headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden will be elected president, after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the country as deeply ...

Helmets must be made mandatory, be it against spinner or pacer: Tendulkar

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday said that players safety should be of top priority and as a result, all batsmen must be made to wear helmets at all times, irrespective of who is bowling spinner or pacer. The game has become...

Democrats favored to take control of U.S. Senate, but results could be delayed

Democrats are favored to emerge from 14 hotly contested U.S. Senate races with full control of Congress in Tuesdays election, but final results from at least five of those contests may not be available for days, and in some cases, months.Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020