Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition calls Punjab CM's move to lead 'dharna' in Delhi as 'drama, photo op'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-11-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 21:08 IST
Opposition calls Punjab CM's move to lead 'dharna' in Delhi as 'drama, photo op'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab opposition parties SAD, BJP and AAP on Tuesday dubbed the decision of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to lead a relay 'dharna' in Delhi as "drama and photo op". Earlier in the day, Amarinder said he will lead a relay 'dharna' of Congress MLAs at Delhi's Rajghat on Wednesday following President Ram Nath Kovind's refusal to meet a delegation led by him over the Centre's farm laws.

The CM also said the protest in Delhi will also highlight the power crisis and scarcity of essential supplies in the state due to the suspension of goods trains by the Centre. Reacting to the CM's decision, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in a statement, asked Amarinder not to indulge in "sham" relay 'dharnas' in Delhi but start an indefinite hunger strike at Rajghat to demand immediate repeal of the central agriculture laws.

Asking the CM if he was really serious about the protestor was just playing to the gallery, the SAD chief said "if the purpose is to demand repeal of the agriculture laws and ensuring assured government purchase of food grains as per minimum support price (MSP), then the chief minister should lead an indefinite hunger strike and not give in till the demands of the farming community are accepted in toto". Stating that the chief minister was, however, unlikely to take up this proposal as he did not want to take up cudgels against the BJP-led central government, Sukhbir said "this is the reason why Amarinder Singh is indulging in one 'tamasha' after another instead of doing anything concrete to find a solution to the ongoing crisis being faced by the farming community as well as trade and industry." Instead of approaching the Centre and demanding the immediate restart of goods trains to Punjab, the CM wants to waste time in photo ops, he claimed.

The SAD chief also asked the chief minister why he had "misled" the legislators and unilaterally announced the November 4 appointment with the President when the latter had not even given the same. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit chief and MP Bhagwant Mann said the CM was, instead of going to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of "black laws", heading to Rajghat for "enacting another drama" in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue to "mislead" the people of Punjab, especially the farmers, saying it was a "well-thought-out ploy to derail the peasant struggle." He also dubbed the CM as a "great dramatist".

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh alleged that the CM was responsible for "creating an anarchic situation" in the state by "fomenting discontent" among farmers and "misleading" them on the facts of the three agriculture bills. While condemning the decision of a relay 'dharna' in Delhi, Chugh said the CM was leading the state to "anarchy by subverting" the democratic norms.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA initiative to improve knowledge related to decommissioning of nuclear facilities

IAEA efforts to improve understanding related to the decommissioning of nuclear facilities took a step forward last week as experts from around the world gathered to provide feedback for an Agency initiative to catalogue and analyse the sta...

Terrorism threat level in Britain raised to 'severe'

Britains terrorism threat level has been raised to severe as a precaution following attacks in France and Austria, interior minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday.The change, which means an attack is now seen as highly likely, comes the day a...

London's FTSE 100 logs best day in two months as banks surge

Londons FTSE 100 scored its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly two months on Tuesday, getting a boost from banks on rising bets of more stimulus measures to soften the economic blow from a new wave of coronavirus infections.The blue-...

Soumitra Chatterjee remains critical

The condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical Tuesday and he was administered dialysis to lessen the stress on his kidney, a statement by one of the doctors attending him at the private hospital here said in a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020