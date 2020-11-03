Gold worth Rs 58.6 lakhs seized from passenger at Chennai Airport

Customs officials on Tuesday seized 1.11 kilograms of gold worth Rs 58.6 lakh from a man who arrived from Dubai at Chennai International Airport. The accused has been identified as Shahul Hameed (40) and is a native of Pasipattinam in Tamil Nadu. Four packets of gold paste weighing 850 grams were recovered from his handbag.

"On extraction 740 grams of gold of 24K purity valued at Rs 38.9 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. He was arrested," the statement of Customs said. It added that earlier on Monday, one Mohamed Sajamkhan Kalandar Ayubkhan (23), a native of Ramanathapuram, who arrived from Dubai, was intercepted at the exit of the Chennai Airport.

"On persistent questioning, he confessed to carrying gold paste bundles concealed in rectum. On personal search, five bundles of gold paste weighing 437 grams were recovered from his rectum. Total 375 grams of gold valued at Rs 19.70 lakh was recovered after extraction and same was seized," it stated further. The gold has been seized under the Customs Act 1962 and further investigation is underway. (ANI)