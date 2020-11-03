Left Menu
2,849 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 2,849 persons detected positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 23:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 2,849 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. "In the last 24 hours, 84,534 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh. Out of them, 2849 of them were detected COVID-19 positive. With this, total cases in the state increased to 8,30,731. Of them, 21,672 are active cases," a bulletin issued by the state government said.

"In the past 24 hours, 3,700 persons are recovered. The total recovered persons are 8,02,325," it added. A total of 15 deaths were reported in the state today - 3 each in Anantapur and Guntur districts; 2 each in Chitoor and Krishna districts; 1 each in East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam, Srikakulam and West Godavari districts. The total deaths increased to 6,734. (ANI)

