PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 4

- National Grid issues second warning on stretched electricity supplies https://on.ft.com/3kWo8Sx - Crispin Odey steps down from helm of Odey Asset Management https://on.ft.com/2HZ79jO

- BP closes in on sale of London HQ https://on.ft.com/2TXn84t - China halts $37bn Ant Group IPO, citing 'major issues' https://on.ft.com/3k3BICt

Overview - National Grid Plc has issued a second warning in three weeks about supplies of electricity in Britain being stretched as fewer-than-expected power generators will be available at peak times, while also forecasting low output from renewable sources such as wind.

- Crispin Odey, one of Britain's highest-profile hedge fund managers, will step back from running his London-based hedge fund firm that he founded about three decades ago. - BP Plc is close to selling its central London headquarters for about 250 million pounds ($326.35 million) to Lifestyle International Holdings, as the pandemic has forced the company to cut costs.

- China suspended Ant Group's $37 billion listing, which was set to be the world's largest IPO, a day after meeting with Jack Ma, who founded the company. ($1 = 0.7660 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)