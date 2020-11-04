ADVISORY-Please disregard alert citing MSNBC on presidential race in Arkansas
(Repeats advisory to add time of erroneous alerts and story identification number.) Please disregard the alert citing MSNBC projecting Trump as the winner in Arkansas, as well as a prior alert citing him as the winner in Alabama. The alerts are incorrect and are withdrawn. STORY_NUMBER: nL1N2HQ0A4 STORY_DATE: 04/11/2020. STORY_TIME: 01:33:42 GMT.Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 08:24 IST
