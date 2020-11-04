Left Menu
Union Cabinet meeting to be held today

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, via video conferencing.

Updated: 04-11-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:52 IST
Photo from the cabinet meeting held on April 2020. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the last meeting on October 29, the Cabinet had approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials mandating 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20 per cent of sugar to be packaged in diversified jute bags.

