Union Cabinet meeting to be held today
A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, via video conferencing.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 09:52 IST
In the last meeting on October 29, the Cabinet had approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in Jute materials mandating 100 per cent of the food-grains and 20 per cent of sugar to be packaged in diversified jute bags.