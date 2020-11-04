I have been beaten by police, says Arnab Goswami after arrest in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, on Wednesday, alleged that he was beaten up by the police after his arrest for allegedly abetting the suicide of one Anvay Naik, an interior designer, in the year 2018. "I have been beaten by the police," Goswami told ANI while he was brought to Alibaug Police station in Raigad district in a police vehicle.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, however, said that the police will work as per the law. "No one is above the law. Maharashtra Police will work as per the law," he said when asked about Goswami's arrest.

The journalist has been arrested in the death case of interior designer Anvay Naik, who allegedly died by suicide in Alibaug in May 2018. A suicide note purportedly written by Naik alleged that Goswami had not paid him his dues. Later, Goswami was also named in the FIR of Naik's death case. A closure report was filed in the case in 2019, but the case was re-opened after Naik's wife approached the court. In September this year, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered re-investigation in the case after a fresh complaint by Naik's Adnya Naik.

"Adnya Naik had complained to me that #AlibaugPolice had not investigated non-payment of dues from #ArnabGoswami's Republic which drove her entrepreneur father & grandmom to suicide in May 2018. I've ordered a CID re-investigation of the case," Deshmukh had tweeted. (ANI)