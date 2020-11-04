Left Menu
Blade Nzimande welcomes arrest for killing Coastal TVET College student

Zulu, together with two other students from Coastal KZN TVET College in uMbumbulu Campus, was shot by unknown assailants on 21 October 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 16:34 IST
Two suspects made a brief appearance in uMbumbulu Magistrate Court on 2 November 2020 while the other three appeared in the same court on 3 November 2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande has welcomed the arrest of five suspects for the killing of Coastal Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College student, Smanga Zulu.

The three students were rushed to KwaMakhutha Clinic. Zulu, who died at the clinic, was laid to rest on 31 October 2020 in eMondlo, Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The other two students are currently recuperating well in hospital.

Two suspects made a brief appearance in uMbumbulu Magistrate Court on 2 November 2020 while the other three appeared in the same court on 3 November 2020.

It is expected the suspects will be facing charges ranging from murder to suspected murder. The case was postponed to 11 November 2020.

"I congratulate SAPS for swiftly arresting these suspects. I am grateful to the members of the community who cooperated with the police during their investigation," Nzimande said.

Nzimande also wished the two students who are still in the hospital a speedy recovery.

Call for swift arrest in the murder of college Head of Infrastructure

Meanwhile, Nzimande has also urged law enforcement agencies to act decisively and swiftly in arresting an assailant who shot and killed the Head of Infrastructure at the same TVET College, Lindinkosi Mazibuko.

Mazibuko was shot in the campus staff parking lot by an unknown assailant on 30 October 2020. The perpetrator disappeared after the incident.

The Minister visited Mazibuko's family home in Donnybrook outside Bulwer on Sunday, where he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the entire Coastal TVET College community.

Nzimande also called on members of the community who might have information that leads to the arrest of the criminals to contact the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder has been opened at KwaMakhutha Police Station for investigation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

