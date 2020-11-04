Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi labour market more attractive, the deputy minister for human resources said, by granting foreign workers the right to change jobs and leave the country without employers' permission. "Through this initiative we aim to build an attractive labour market and improve the working environment through three main services.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:02 IST
Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers' contractual restrictions, improving a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi labour market more attractive, the deputy minister for human resources said, by granting foreign workers the right to change jobs and leave the country without employers' permission.

"Through this initiative we aim to build an attractive labour market and improve the working environment through three main services. ..available to all foreign workers in the private sector," Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthunain told reporters. Saudi Arabia, which chairs the Group of 20 major economies (G20) this year, is seeking to boost its private sector, part of an ambitious plan to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

The move will help attract high-skilled workers and help achieve Vision 2030 objectives, Abuthunain added. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform plan is a package of economic and social policies designed to free the kingdom from reliance on oil exports.

The currently applicable kafala system generally binds a migrant worker to one employer. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have been calling on Saudi authorities to end that system which leaves workers vulnerable to abuses. The new initiative will base the relation between employers and workers on a contract that should be certified by the government, and will allow workers to apply directly for services via an e-government portal, instead of a mandatory employers' approval.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Election Day unfolds smoothly, despite fears of disruptionAmericans turned out by the millions to vote on Tuesday in a mostly calm show of political determination and civic dut...

Central Teacher Eligibility Test to be held on Jan 31, 2021: Minister

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be held on January 31 next year, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on July...

Sun Pharma extends gain after Q2 earnings; shares close nearly 4 pc higher

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries continued their rally for the second consecutive day and closed with nearly 4 per cent gain on Wednesday on the back of higher quarterly profit. The stock closed at Rs 504.30, a rise of 3.96 per cent ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Viral load may predict ventilator need, death risk coronavirus damages red blood cellsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and ef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020