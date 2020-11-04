Left Menu
'British-era' cannonball found in farmer's field

The shell was found in the field of a farmer in Harinagar village of Purkazi police station area when he was digging the field, said Muzaffarnagar Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh. He said the police has seized the explosive projectile and have contacted the Archaeological Department in Agra for ascertaining the period to which it belongs as it is suspected to be of British days.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:12 IST
'British-era' cannonball found in farmer's field
Representative Image

A cannonball, said to be of the British period, was found on Wednesday in an agricultural field of Harinagar village of Muzaffarnagar district, said an official. The shell was found in the field of a farmer in Harinagar village of Purkazi police station area when he was digging the field, said Muzaffarnagar Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh.

He said the police has seized the explosive projectile and have contacted the Archaeological Department in Agra for ascertaining the period to which it belongs as it is suspected to be of British days. Singh said a canon too was found in the area last year, said officials.

