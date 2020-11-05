Left Menu
Dutch to cull 200,000 chickens after bird flu detected in east of country

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:25 IST
Dutch to cull 200,000 chickens after bird flu detected in east of country
The Dutch Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday ordered the culling of 200,000 chickens after highly pathogenic bird flu was found at a farm in the eastern town of Puiflijk.

The cull, which includes birds at a second farm within a 1km radius, is the second in the country this month after the H5N8 disease was first found in wild fowl. Dutch poultry farmers have been ordered to keep birds inside to prevent transmission.

