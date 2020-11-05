National Assembly approves salaries for CGE commissioners

The National Assembly has approved the salaries and allowances determination for commissioners of the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

Section 8(1) of the Commission for Gender Equality Act 39 of 1998 provides that the full-time and part-time members of the Commission on Gender Equality are entitled to annual salaries and such allowances or benefits as determined by the President from time to time by notice in the Gazette, and approved by the National Assembly.

"Having taken into consideration the economic challenges the country is experiencing, as well as the current fiscal constraints, President Cyril Ramaphosa notified the Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise that he intends to freeze the salary increase for CGE office bearers earning R1.5 million and above.

"However, for those office bearers earning between R1 million and R1.5 million there will be an increase of 2.8%, while those earning below R1 million will get an adjustment of 4.5%.

"The National Assembly assigned the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities to consider the intended Determination by the President of the Republic, and after deliberations recommended that the House approve it," Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo explained.

Appointment of Information Regulator member approved

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has also approved the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services' recommendation that Alison Tilley is appointed as a member of the Information Regulator on a part-time capacity for a period which may not exceed five years.

Section 41(2)(a) of the Protection of Personal Information Act provides for the President of the Republic to appoint the Chairperson and the members of the Regulator on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

The vacancy at the Information Regulator was created by the resignation of Professor Tana Pistorius as a part-time member in 2019.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)