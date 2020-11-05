Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khwezi Tiya appointed as CEO of Coega Development Corporation

Following the departure of Pepi Silinga as CEO, the CDC Board undertook a recruitment process to source a suitable candidate for the position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:06 IST
Khwezi Tiya appointed as CEO of Coega Development Corporation
Tiya is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) since 2005, as a testimony to his understanding of the overall requirements for complex project development and project management. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) Board has appointed Khwezi Tiya as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from January 2021.

Following the departure of Pepi Silinga as CEO, the CDC Board undertook a recruitment process to source a suitable candidate for the position.

"Tiya, who is no stranger to the CDC, brings with him a wealth of experience, integrity and solid investment focus. He brings with him a collective of all the attributes that the CDC requires from a leader to grow it to unimagined levels.

"His credible reputation as an acclaimed and empowering leader will undoubtedly benefit the interests of the shareholder, the province of the Eastern Cape and the entire country, given the role the CDC plays on national economic and social infrastructure projects," the CDC said on Wednesday.

Tiya holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering (University of Natal, South Africa), an MBA (Nyenrode Business Universiteit, the Netherlands) and a Master's degree in Financial Management (SOAS, University of London, UK).

As part of his senior executive development, he has completed the Advanced Management Programme at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, USA.

He has attended the Harvard Business School's 2014 Global Energy Seminar, which has helped shape his thinking and understanding of the energy transitions.

Tiya is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) since 2005, as a testimony to his understanding of the overall requirements for complex project development and project management.

He began his career as an engineer in 1992, working on multidisciplinary projects.

Before joining his soon-to-be former employer, Standard Bank Corporate and Investment Banking in 2010, where he is currently Head of the Oil and Gas and Public Sectors (South Africa) in the Client Coverage Division, he worked for the CDC from 1999 in a variety of senior and executive roles in strategy, operations and business development.

"He was intimately involved in the business and political negotiations that were necessary for the advancement of the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ), formerly Coega Industrial Development Zone Project.

"He gained particular experience in the execution of projects from a public sector perspective, collaboration with other State-owned companies, proposals for infrastructure regulatory changes for economic efficiency, development of the SEZ operational systems, led the strategy for the acquisition of investors and participated in various governance structures to ensure the management of risk and effective delivery," the CDC said.

Tiya was intimately involved in the early decisions on the diversification of the CDC's business to look at broader infrastructure and services, including an information and communications technology (ICT) platform, as well as enabling other economic projects, such as the Nelson Mandela Bay Logistics Park, which is still under the management of the CDC.

His luminous career has involved strategy development, project development, operational innovation, business origination, building client relationships internationally, leading diverse and empowered teams, conceptualising and executing complex projects, designing and implementing growth strategies.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Greek PM orders nationwide lockdown to curb COVID cases surge

Greece ordered a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for three weeks to help contain a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the new restrictions will come into effect on Saturday, November 7.Ive chosen to take d...

Long-term demand for cars to depend on overall economic situation: Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India remains cautiously optimistic regarding the domestic market as it&#160;expects a pent-up demand to drive sales for the next few quarters but believes that the long-term pull in the market would depend upon the overall ma...

ASDC Recognises Automotive Skills Achievement at Scale with Certif-ID

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 5, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automotive Skills Development Council ASDC is the first Sector Skill Council of India. A collaborative initiative by Government of India, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM, Automoti...

UPDATE 4-Bank of England ramps up stimulus again to tackle COVID and Brexit hit

The Bank of England increased its already huge bond-buying stimulus by a bigger-than-expected 150 billion pounds 195 billion as it prepared for economic damage from new coronavirus lockdowns and the looming risk of Brexit.The move comes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020