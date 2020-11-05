Farmers stage 'Chakka Jam' in Odisha, block national highway, detained

A collective of farmers outfits in Odisha under Navnirman Krushak Sangathan, staged a protest and blocked the National Highway near Bhubaneswar on Thursday against the Centre's new agriculture laws. "We are protesting against the central government's anti-farmer policies. We are also demanding an increase in the relief fund for damages to crops incurred due to flood and cyclone," said Akshay Kumar, the national convener of Navnirman Krushak Sangathan.

Police later used force and detained the protesters. The famers' outfits had called for a nationwide 'Chakka Jam' on November 5.

In the last week of September, Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills - The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Various opposition parties have termed these legislations are not farmer-friendly. (ANI)