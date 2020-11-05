Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves biannual Government PoA Report

The development was announced by Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, during a Post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:54 IST
Cabinet approves biannual Government PoA Report
Mthembu said the work that happened during this period gives effect to the 2019-2024 Medium Term Strategic Framework. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has approved the first biannual Government Programme of Action (PoA) Report from January to June 2020.

The development was announced by Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, during a Post Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.

Mthembu said the work that happened during this period gives effect to the 2019-2024 Medium Term Strategic Framework.

"The period reviewed coincided with the disruptive effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which saw government resources and operations being diverted to protect lives and livelihoods," he said.

However, he said, Cabinet is pleased with the progress that has been made in implementing the key expected deliverables.

"Although some of the deliverables were disrupted, Cabinet is satisfied with the envisaged recovery programmes of the respective clusters. The details of these reports will be unpacked during the planned cluster media briefings," said the Minister.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Abetment to suicide case against Arnab, 2 others has no basis, says lawyer of another accused

The 2018 abetment to suicide case, in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, has no basis and the investigation into the matter is totally illegal, said the lawyer of another accused Nitesh Sarda on Thurs...

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity; Only NDA can provide that in Bihar: PM.

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity Only NDA can provide that in Bihar PM....

Indian TV channels witness highest-ever ad volumes in week to Oct 30: BARC

Advertising volumes on television touched an all-time high in the week to October 30 amid the festival demand, surpassing a five-year-old record, the Broadcast Audience Research Council BARC said on Thursday. The release of the data, which ...

Matter of pride that focus in Bihar polls on development; NDA presented its report card, shared its vision for future: Modi.

Matter of pride that focus in Bihar polls on development NDA presented its report card, shared its vision for future Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020