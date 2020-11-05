Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Avadhanam' contributes to Telugu language’s glorious tradition: VP Naidu

The ‘International ‘Satavadhanam’’ program, launched virtually by the Vice President today, was organized by Dr Medasani Mohan under the auspices of Sri Krishnadevaraya Satsang in Tirupati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:54 IST
'Avadhanam' contributes to Telugu language’s glorious tradition: VP Naidu
The Vice President also appreciated the efforts of Shri Medasani Mohan and others in preserving and promoting Telugu language traditions. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has observed that 'avadhanam' as a literary feat has greatly contributed to the Telugu language's glorious tradition. 'Avadhanam' is like a test of the poet's literary prowess and scholarship, he added. This extraordinary feat, a historical and unique feature of only a few languages, should be further promoted, the Vice President advised.

The 'International 'Satavadhanam'' program, launched virtually by the Vice President today, was organized by Dr Medasani Mohan under the auspices of Sri Krishnadevaraya Satsang in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, he said 'avadhanam' is an exciting literary performance that involves solving tricky literary posers, improvising poems and tests a person's capability of performing such multiple tasks simultaneously.

Shri. Venkiah Naidu said our mother tongue is our wealth. Writers, poets, linguists and others should put greater efforts to preserve our heritage and pass it on to future generations, the Vice President added. He appreciated holding of programs to preserve and promote Indian languages and their heritage in foreign countries and expressed his delight at participating in such events. He urged the participants not to forget the roots of their mother tongue while pursuing foreign languages.

Observing that language is not just an expression of emotion, the Vice President said that language conveys a person's nationality and cultural heritage. Stressing the need to preserve and nourish one's mother tongue, he said that it was important to accord respect to all languages. Shri. Venkiah Naidu added that as a civilization we can prosper only when we preserve our mother tongue, Bharatiya Sanskriti, nature and the environment.

The Vice President also appreciated the efforts of Shri Medasani Mohan and others in preserving and promoting Telugu language traditions.

He also commended the participation of scholars and connoisseurs from nearly 20 countries across the world in the literary feat of 'avadhanam'. He added that holding such a virtual event in the times of the current pandemic was laudable. Turning adverse circumstances into opportunities are the way forward, he added.

The Vice President said that this will pave the way for more such "avadhanams'' and encourage more Indian literary and language programmes to become global.

The other dignitaries, who participated in the event, include officials, corporate leaders, people from the film fraternity, writers, scholars, and enthusiasts from many countries participated.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assured by Punjab govt all blockades will be removed by Friday morning; 14 of 31 blockades removed on Thursday: Rail Board chairman.

Assured by Punjab govt all blockades will be removed by Friday morning 14 of 31 blockades removed on Thursday Rail Board chairman....

GM puts up a booming third quarter

General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in USD 4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak. GMs adjusted earnings were USD 2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Streets per-share ...

UK's COVID borrowing not sustainable, will need to balance finances - Sunak

Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak said borrowing needed to fund economic support through the COVID pandemic was not sustainable in the long term after he announced the extension of the governments furlough scheme. We are paying for this...

Air quality 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad; affects healthy people

The air quality worsened in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad in the National Capital Region NCR on Thursday to reach severe levels, which affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, accor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020