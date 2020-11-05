Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurates ADIP camp for divyangjan in Mumbai

Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment inaugurated an ADIP camp for Divyangjan in North Mumbai virtually through online video streaming for free distribution of assistive aids and devices to them. Shri Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament, North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency presided over the function. Adhering all the preventive measures, to safeguard against COVID 19 pandemic, the camp was organized at Poinsur Gymkhana, Kandivali (W) in North Mumbai.

Addressing on the occasion, Shri Gehlot extended his Diwali greetings to all Divyangjan and others attending the function at Poinsur Gymkhana, as also to all others who had joined the function virtually and through the online webcast. Speaking about the achievement of the government in respect of Divyangjan, he said that in the last six years, Department of Empowerment of Person with Disabilities (DEPwD) has conducted 9265 such distribution camps under ADIP scheme and covered 16.70 Lakh Divyangjan beneficiaries.

He further informed that in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Ministry has approved a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for distribution camps under the prevalent conditions adhering to Social distancing and Sanitization protocol. He expressed his gratitude towards Member of Parliament of North Mumbai Shri Gopal Shetty for his contribution in providing 33 Motorized Tricycle through his MPLAD fund, these motorized tricycles will be distributed among the identified Divyangjan of North Mumbai.

In his address, Shri Gopal Shetty thanked Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot for the support from Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in organizing this distribution camp in his constituency and requested to arrange for the provisions of a scheme to provide a pension for Visually Impaired persons across the country.

Total 1035 beneficiaries were identified in 06 location of North Mumbai in the month of January and February 2020. Total 1740 aids and assistive devices valuing Rs.87.96 Lakh are being distributed in a phased manner in next 3 days among the pre-identified beneficiaries through camps at Dahisagar, Kandivali (West), Kandivali (East), Boriwali (East), Boriwali (West) and Poinsur Gymkhana in North Mumbai.

The camp was organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Government of India in association with district administration, North Mumbai under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India. Camp has been conducted as per the new approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

In the camp, aids and assistive devices of the different category were distributed among 150 Divyangjan which included 21 Motorized Tricycle. Total 33 motorized tricycles are to be distributed in the camp of North Mumbai with the fund amounting Rs.396000 supported from MPLAD fund of Member of Parliament of North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency Shri Gopal Shetty. Cost of the single motorized tricycle is Rs.37000/-. The eligible beneficiary gets the support of Rs. 25000 as subsidy under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India and the support of balance amount of Rs. 12000 per motorized tricycle is funded through MPLAD.

Strict compliance of health and personal safety and other necessary precautionary steps are ensured in order to contain any possibility of spread of COVID 19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices. Arrangements of thermal screening for each individual, compulsory use of face mask, sanitizers, hand gloves and use of PPE kits by professionals have been in place while reaching out the beneficiaries. Sanitization of venue and frequently touched area were also done as per new SOP of distribution. Multi-level sanitization of equipment including pre-dispatch sanitization of aids and appliances, transport vehicle, sanitization of open/closed stacking area and re-sanitization of assistive devices was carried out just before the distribution.

The sitting arrangement had been planned to maintain social distancing among the beneficiaries and their attendants who attended the function and came in the staggered time slot during the day in batches of 40 beneficiaries per time slot with separate entry and exit points in order to avoid close contact.

Aids and appliance which are going to be distributed in the series of phase-wise distribution camps in North Mumbai include 33 Motorised Tricycle, 75 Hand propelled Tricycle, 169 Wheel Chair, 12 C.P Chair, 178 Crutches, 116 Walking Sticks, 136 Smart Cane, 23 Folding Cane for visually impaired, 18 Smart Phone, 5 Daisy Player, 02 Braille Kit, 11 Rollator, 822 Hearing Aid,30 MSIED Kit, 6 Daily Living Assistance for Leprosy Kit and 102 Artificial Limbs & Callipers.

Shri. Pravin Darekar, MLC & Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra Legislative council, Shri. Vijay (Bhai) Girkar, MLC, Shri. Yogesh Sagar, MLA, Charkop Assembly, Shri. Atul Bhatkalkar, MLA Kandivali Assembly, Smt. Manisha Choudhary, MLA, Dahisar Assembly, Shri. Sunil Rane, MLA, Borivali Assembly and other local public representatives and Mrs, Beena E. Chakraborty, Deputy Secretary, DEPwD, Govt. of India, Lt. Col P. K Dube (Retd.),GM, ALIMCO, Dr Yogesh Dube, National Awardee and senior officials from District administration, North Mumbai were present during the function.

