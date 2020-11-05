Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha approves 5 mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore

The five projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by HLCA included expansion project of Jindal Steel and Power Limited's Integrated steel plant in Angul from 6 MTPA to 18.6 MTPA, 36 MTPA Slurry Pipeline and 12.5 MTPA cement plant with an investment of Rs 76,018 crore. This project has the potential to create employment opportunities for over 24,350 persons in two phases, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:13 IST
Odisha approves 5 mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Odisha government on Thursday accorded in-principle approval for five mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore which upon grounding will generate employment for 31,979 people, official sources said. The mega investment proposals were in the metal sector starting from beneficiation to manufacturing of pellets, iron, steel, stainless steel, rolled products as well as cement utilising waste products like slag and fly ash from other industries.

The state accorded the green signal for the mega investments at the High Level Clearance Authority (HCLA) meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The five projects for which in-principle approval was accorded by HLCA included expansion project of Jindal Steel and Power Limited's Integrated steel plant in Angul from 6 MTPA to 18.6 MTPA, 36 MTPA Slurry Pipeline and 12.5 MTPA cement plant with an investment of Rs 76,018 crore.

This project has the potential to create employment opportunities for over 24,350 persons in two phases, an official said. The proposal of expansion project of Jindal Stainless Steel Limited's capacity from 1.1 MTPA to 3.2 MTPA and Cold Rolling Mill capacity from 0.8 MTPA to 2.4 MTPA with an investment of Rs 6,840 crore in Kalinganagar, Jajpur, also got the nod of the HLCA. This project will generate employment opportunities for over 2,236 persons.

Essar Minmet Limited's proposal of 14 MTPA Beneficiation and 14 MTPA Pellet Plant and 14 MTPA Slurry pipeline at an investment of Rs 6,650 crore to be set up in Keonjhar and Paradip also got the approval. These will create employment opportunities for over 1,468 persons, he said. Expansion project proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited's Beneficiation Plant in Keonjhar from 10.76 MTPA to 16.76 MTPA and Pellet Plant at Paradip from 6 MTPA to 12 MTPA, at an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, also got approval. This will create employment opportunities for over 655 persons.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited's expansion project of its steel plant project in Pandloi, Sambalpur from 0.77 MTPA to 2.373 MTPA and rolling mill against an investment of Rs 1,205 crore was also approved. This will create employment opportunities for over 3,270 persons. These projects are also spread over western, central and coastal Odisha providing employment opportunities across various skill levels.

After approving the projects, the chief minister emphasised on the importance of accelerating the growth of industries in the state and directed all agencies of the state government to work in a coordinated manner to achieve the goals of rapid industrial growth leading to employment generation in the state. Patnaik also directed the chief secretary to review the progress of these projects and keep him apprised of the progress on a regular basis.

"The industrial economy of Odisha has quickly revived. The state has approved investments worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore since February 2020 with potential employment for 53,000 persons," Patnaik said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba revenue up 30% as virus drives demand for e-commerce

Chinas biggest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday reported a 30 per cent jump in quarterly revenue, as China recovers from the virus and online shopping demand remains high. Alibaba reported revenues of 155.1 billion yuan USD...

If all well, Hyderabad IT industry expected to grow at 10% in Fy21-Report

Despite slowdown due to COVID-19, the Information Technology sector located here is expected to grow around 10 per cent during the current financial year, a whitepaper by Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association HYSEA said. The Whitepaper...

Firmino vs Jota: The dilemma facing Klopp before Man City

It was one of the quirks of Liverpools comprehensive title-winning campaign in the Premier League last season. Just how could the starting center forward in the best team in England score only one goal at home Roberto Firminos rather miserl...

Toshiba Infra, France's Suez jointly win water treatment project in Bengaluru

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems and Solutions Corporation on Thursday said its arm TWS has won a water treatment plant contract from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board BWSSB jointly with Suez S.A. France subsidiary. The project is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020