Haryana Police rescues 31 bovines from truck

Haryana Police on Thursday rescued 31 cattle which were being illegally transported in a container truck in Nuh district of the state.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:23 IST
Haryana Police on Thursday rescued 31 cattle which were being illegally transported in a container truck in Nuh district of the state. A Haryana Police spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off a truck bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh was intercepted and 12 cows, 10 bulls and nine calves were rescued.

The spokesperson said that two accused managed to escape from the spot "taking advantage of the hilly and bumpy road". The rescued cattle was taken to a cow shelter and initial investigation revealed that they were being taken for slaughter.

"Efforts are on to nab the accused and a case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

