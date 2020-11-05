Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM reduces mandi tax to 1 pc

In view of this, the Yogi Adityanath government has taken the decision to reduce the mandi tax to enable farmers and the traders to use facilities of the mandi premises as well as promote agriculture trading in the mandis, the official said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 23:25 IST
UP CM reduces mandi tax to 1 pc

In a major pro-farmer decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to reduce mandi tax to 1 per cent from the existing 2 per cent and issued directives in this regard, an official said on Thursday. With 0.5 per cent development fee remaining, the farmers and related traders will now pay a total of 1.5 per cent mandi tax instead of the 2.5 percent earlier for trading inside the mandi premises, the official said.

The decision is being considered as a Diwali gift to the lakhs of farmers and agriculture organisations of the state. In order to provide relief to the farmers during the COVID-19 lockdown, 45 items of fruits and vegetables were denotified to be exempted from mandi tax in May. Now, only 1 per cent usage fee is payable on these items.

In June, the Centre had segregated the mandi area into mandi premises and trade area and the jurisdiction of mandi samitis was limited to mandi premises and notified mandi places. The trade areas were also exempted from mandatory agriculture marketing licence and mandi tax/development fee. In view of this, the Yogi Adityanath government has taken the decision to reduce the mandi tax to enable farmers and the traders to use facilities of the mandi premises as well as promote agriculture trading in the mandis, the official said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook removes pro-Trump group for false election claims and some members calling for violence

Facebook Inc on Thursday said it had taken down a rapidly growing group where supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump posted misinformation, violent rhetoric and organized protests against the baseless claim that Democrats were stealing t...

Vardhan gives Gandhian Young Technological Awards

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday gave the Gandhian Young Technological Awards to students and researchers and said innovations and scientific solutions are essential for transforming the lives of people. Fourteen awards and eleven a...

Mink 'good reservoirs' for COVID-19, Denmark shows courage in cull -WHO

Mink appear to be susceptible to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus and good reservoirs for the disease, with a mutated strain having caused infections in a dozen people in Denmark, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday. Denmark plans...

Haryana govt rejects opposition charge of illegal registration of properties

The Haryana government on Thursday rejected the Oppositions claims that illegal registration of immovable properties had taken place in the state. Replying to a calling attention notice in Haryana Vidhan Sabha here, Deputy Chief Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020