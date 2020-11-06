Bombay HC to go on two-week Diwali vacation from Nov 8

The Bombay High Court will go on Diwali vacation from November 8 to November 22, during which period vacation benches will conduct physical hearings on "extremely urgent matters". According to an official notice, the High Court will have two division benches and two single-judge benches for the first week and one division bench and two single-judge benches for the second week of the two-week-long vacation.

The Bombay High Court, in its notice, also put down guidelines for the hearings during the vacation including that all matters listed during Diwali vacation will be heard physically and that only extremely urgent matters will be listed before the vacation court. "Advocates/ parties-in-person who seek urgent listing shall send praecipes giving detailed reasons clearly making out urgency through email on dedicated email IDs mentioned against the vacation benches in the Notice. No other papers shall be forwarded with the praecipes," the notice said.

It said only emails received till 11:00 am on the previous day shall be considered for listing on the following day by the bench concerned. "At any given time a maximum eight persons will be permitted to enter and remain in a courtroom. Other advocates and parties in person should wait in waiting rooms till their case is called," the notice said adding that advocates and parties-in-person shall follow all COVID-19 protocols while entering in court premises and courtrooms. (ANI)

