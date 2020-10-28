Left Menu
Saudi Arabia removes PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map, activist calls move 'Diwali Gift' to India

Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map, said PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on Wednesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:48 IST
Saudi Arabia removes PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map, activist calls move 'Diwali Gift' to India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Arabia has removed Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map, said PoK activist Amjad Ayub Mirza on Wednesday. "Saudi Arab removes Pakistani occupied Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from Pakistan's map!!!!," he tweeted.

He also tweeted a picture that was captioned, "Saudi Arabia's Diwali gift to India-- removes Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from Pakistan's map," the picture's text read. According to media reports, Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising the G-20 Summit on November 21-22. It was further reported that the world map displayed on the banknote does not show Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir as parts of Pakistan.

Media reports say that Saudi Arabia's step is nothing short of an attempt to disgrace Pakistan, which also seems to be "adapting to its new bloc". The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in September stated that they have seen reports regarding elections to the so-called "Gilgit-Baltistan" Assembly to be held on November 15 and took a strong objection to it.

"The Government of India conveyed strong protest to Pakistan Government and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the so-called Gilgit and Baltistan, are an integral part of India," the MEA stated. The Imran Khan government previously released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar in Gujarat, of Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh.

This came after the first anniversary of the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

