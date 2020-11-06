Govt will encourage all possible technological interventions to mitigate pollution: Javadekar

Expressing concern over poor air quality in north India, especially in the national capital, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the government will encourage all possible technological interventions to mitigate pollution. Speaking at a virtual inauguration of the country's first demonstration plant which produces compressed biogas from biomass, developed by Praj technologies in Pune, he said stubble burning is another cause of concern and expressed hope that technologies like these will help alleviate the problem.

"The central government has been working constantly on all the fronts towards mitigation of air pollution. The government is working towards abatement of air pollution by working at the source level, be it industries or thermal power stations, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition waste or stubble burning, which are the major sources of pollution generation," he said while expressing concern over the pollution levels in the northern parts of the country, especially Delhi. He said the government will continue to strive hard to bring an end to the issue of air pollution and encourage all possible technological interventions in this regard.

Javadekar informed that the central government's PUSA institute has demonstrated a decomposer technology which converts stubble to manure and is being experimented on a pilot basis in four states and Delhi and its trial is on. "It will help in dealing with crop residue and is cheap as well. In the future, there will be several ways, both in-situ and ex-situ, to fight against the problem of pollution emerging out of stubble burning," he said. Noting that India is moving on the path of energy sufficiency, the minister said that solar energy and renewable energy are being promoted in the country to reduce the pollution level across the country and "we need to further formulate new technologies to harness the renewable resources for clean energy powering an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat".

The members of the newly-constituted commission for air quality management in the national capital region and adjoining areas, under the air pollution ordinance issued by the Centre recently, were selected on Friday with M M Kutty, former secretary to ministry of petroleum and natural gas, appointed the chairperson..