J&K: Protest march taken out to demand release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:10 IST
J&K: Protest march taken out to demand release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
A protest march was taken out after the congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here on Friday to demand the immediate release of Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under house arrest, officials said

Dozens of people assembled outside the grand mosque in Nowhatta area of the city and the protest was led by members of 'Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid' - the managing body of the mosque, they said

A spokesperson of the Anjuman said its activists along with the people carried out a peaceful protest demonstration holding placards and banners demanding the release of the Mirwaiz so that he can resume his responsibility of delivering the sermon at the grand mosque -- a centuries-old tradition. Before the current Mirwaiz, his father and grandfather used to deliver Friday sermons at the grand mosque. Mirwaiz remains under house arrest at his Nigeen residence since August 5 – the day the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution.

