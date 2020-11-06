Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Complete ban' on bursting, sale of all kinds of firecrackers from Nov 7 to 30 in Delhi

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed for a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to 30 in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:48 IST
'Complete ban' on bursting, sale of all kinds of firecrackers from Nov 7 to 30 in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed for a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to 30 in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. Delhi Pollution Control Committee directs, "There will be a 'Complete Ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from 7.11.2020 to 30.11.2020 in the territory of NCT of Delhi."

It added, "The District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police shall implement the aforesaid directions. Daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to Delhi Pollution Control Committee on email ID: msdpcc@nic.in." Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government has banned all types of firecrackers from November 7 to 30.

"The ban on crackers has been imposed in view of air pollution. This time around, there is pollution and COVID-19. When firecrackers are burst on Diwali, people are unable to breathe properly for around 3-4 hours late at night due to air pollution," Jain told reporters here. "There is a pandemic across the country. People have not seen such a thing in their entire lifetime. People should understand and refrain from bursting crackers. Everyone should conduct poojas and offer prayers at their homes. The Laxmi pooja by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be broadcasted live. Everyone can join him in their homes," Jain had said.

"Pollution and COVID-19 are dangerous in and of themselves. To protect yourself from both, people should ensure not to leave their houses without a face mask... In the third wave of the COVID-19, positive cases are increasing. At present 7,231 COVID beds are occupied in Delhi and 8,572 are still available," he had added. Jain said that the number of COVID-19 beds in Delhi government hospitals will be increased and said that private hospitals will be asked to do the same. (ANI)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil, a former foreign mini...

Johnny Depp out of 'Fantastic Beasts' after losing court case

Actor Johnny Depp said on Friday that he is resigning from the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise after losing a libel case in Britain against a tabloid that called him a wife beater.Depp, writing on Instagram, said that ATT Incs Warner Bros....

J&K govt directs DCs to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached lands immediately

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed deputy commissioners of Jammu division to cancel all mutations of illegally encroached land including those under the Roshni scheme from revenue records, and upload details of encroachers on...

Ruckus over farm laws in Haryana Assembly

The Haryana Assembly on Friday witnessed unruly scenes over the Centres farm laws as soon as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brought a resolution thanking the Union government for introducing reforms in the agriculture sector. Congress M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020