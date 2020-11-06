Punjab industry suffers due to non-movement of trains amid farmers' agitation

Industries in Punjab are suffering huge losses as railway services have been stopped in the state due to farmer's agitation. The suspension of railway services has affected the manufacturing sector as there is a shortage of raw material in the market.

Bobby Jindal, owner of the blanket factory said that the stoppage of railway services due to farmers' agitation in Punjab has affected the business as there is a shortage of raw material. "This year the Industrial sector suffered a lot during the COVID-19 crisis but we started the work somehow. Now due to farmers' protest, the rails have been stopped and this is affecting our business. We have ordered but raw material is unable to reach us due to protest, even the dyes which we have imported have not reached us. Traders cannot reach Ludhiana to buy products because the rail services have been stopped and due to this we are incurring huge losses. I request farmers to stop the protest because it is affecting the businessmen."

United Cycles and Parts Manufacturers Association chief said that farmer's agitation in Punjab has led to the shortage of raw material in the market. "First COVID and now farmers' agitation led to a shortage of raw material in the market. We're facing losses," he said.

The Railways Ministry on Thursday said that it has continued to lose revenue as Freight operations remain forcibly suspended due to tracks blockages in Punjab. "To date, more than 2,225 freight rakes (coupled passenger coaches) could not be operated upon carrying vital commodities," it said.

Punjab Chief Minister launched a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on November 4 over the issue of suspending the goods railways services in Punjab. Farmers of the state have been observing 'rail-roko' protest against the new farm laws, passed by the central government in September. Chief Minister has said that the central government is behaving like a 'step-mother'. (ANI)