Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Unresolved biofuel policy issues facing the next U.S. president

If granted, that would allow refiners to hand in credits that account for less than the total 2020 biofuel volume mandate when they come due next spring. Biden has not said how his administration would handle such requests, which would save the refining industry money but infuriate the corn and ethanol industries that are also being hit hard by the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:27 IST
FACTBOX-Unresolved biofuel policy issues facing the next U.S. president
Under the RFS, refiners are required to blend billions of gallons of ethanol and other biofuels into their fuel each year or buy credits from those who do. Image Credit: Max Pexel

Big questions remain over how a Joe Biden administration might administer the nation's biofuel law, the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and the stakes are high for both the farming and oil refining industries.

Here are the main issues: A CORONAVIRUS WAIVER?

Under the RFS, refiners are required to blend billions of gallons of ethanol and other biofuels into their fuel each year or buy credits from those who do. Farmers support the regulation because it has created a huge market for corn, but the oil industry opposes it because it represents increased regulatory compliance costs for refiners and competition for fossil fuels.

After the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. fuel demand tanked and has since struggled to recover, leading the refining industry and its political backers to ask that the RFS requirements for 2020 be relaxed. If granted, that would allow refiners to hand in credits that account for less than the total 2020 biofuel volume mandate when they come due next spring.

Biden has not said how his administration would handle such requests, which would save the refining industry money but infuriate the corn and ethanol industries that are also being hit hard by the economic impacts of the coronavirus. Renewable fuel credits are trading at the highest since early 2018.

NEXT YEAR'S OBLIGATIONS The current administration has not yet set volumes for next year's biofuel blending mandates under the RFS, despite a looming Nov. 30 deadline, leaving refiners and biofuel producers alike uncertain about what to expect for 2021.

In May, Reuters reported that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed lifting the number of biofuels that refiners must blend into their fuel next year to 20.17 billion gallons (76.35 billion litres), from 20.09 billion this year, citing two sources familiar with the details of an agency draft proposal. However, by July, as the pandemic firmed its grip on the nation, that proposal was put on hold indefinitely, two sources told Reuters at the time.

A group of Republican senators in October asked the EPA to consider a general waiver that would prevent an increase in the 2021 mandate, again citing the pandemic's negative effect on refiners. Biden has not said how he would deal with the 2021 mandate.

SMALL REFINERY EXEMPTIONS No issue has prompted more controversy this year around the RFS than the so-called small refinery exemptions, or SREs.

The RFS allows the EPA to grant small refiners waivers from blending obligations if they can prove the requirements would cause them financial harm, but a court has cast doubts over the future of the waiver program. Donald Trump's administration has about quadrupled the number of waivers granted, igniting fury from farmers and biofuel producers who say the exemptions hurt demand for their products. The oil industry refutes that claim and says exemptions help refiners stay afloat.

In January, an appeals court handling a case initiated by the biofuel industry ruled that waivers granted to small refineries after 2010 should only be approved as extensions. Most recipients of waivers in recent years have not continuously received them year after year. Refiners have asked the Supreme Court to review the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals' January decision.

An EPA in either administration could wait until after the Court decides whether to take up the case before choosing how to handle pending or future waiver requests, as well as waivers issued inappropriately in the past. Biden has not said how he might reform the waiver program.

BEYOND 2022 The next administration will also have a heavy hand in deciding the future of the RFS.

Congress gave statutory volume targets through the compliance year 2022, so the next administration's EPA will have more authority after that to set requirements. After 2022, the EPA should determine volumes based on a review of the implementation of the program up until that time, according to a 2010 final rule on the RFS.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Odd News Roundup: Bionic gloves help keep the music playing for Brazilian pianist; Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4: 9 episodes ordered, Wonderstorm is working on video game

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden changes his Twitter profile from Senator to 'President-Elect'

Democrat Joe Biden changed his Twitter profile to President-elect on Saturday, minutes after Americas major media outlets declared him as the winner of the November 3 election. President-Elect, husband to DrBiden, proud father grandfather....

Biden win seen as green light for women's reproductive rights

Democrat Joe Biden as U.S. president will bring sweeping changes to womens reproductive rights globally, starting with overturning a U.S. policy banning government-funded aid groups from mentioning abortion, according to campaign groups.The...

MP: Chouhan meets party leaders as exit poll predicts edge for BJP

With an exit poll by a news channel predicting that the ruling BJP could win 16 to 18 seats in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly byelections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting of party leaders here. Byelections to 28...

Obama, Bill Clinton congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on historic victory

Former US presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton on Saturday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their historic electoral victory in the November 3 elections. I could not be prouder to congratulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020