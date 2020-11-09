Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet extends Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme for three year

Cabinet decided today to extend the scheme, which was due to expire at the end of the year, out to 31 December 2023 and to extend the interest-free period from one year to two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-11-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 09:26 IST
Cabinet extends Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme for three year
“Supporting small business by extending the interest-free loans will provide greater certainty, support confidence in the sector and help accelerate our economic recovery,” Jacinda Ardern said. Image Credit: Twitter(@EU_Commission)

The first Cabinet decision of the new Labour Government is a three-year extension of the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme, and a provision of up to two years interest-free, to support small businesses as the Government accelerates its economic response to Covid-19.

Cabinet decided today to extend the scheme, which was due to expire at the end of the year, out to 31 December 2023 and to extend the interest-free period from one year to two years.

"Supporting small business by extending the interest-free loans will provide greater certainty, support confidence in the sector and help accelerate our economic recovery," Jacinda Ardern said.

"Our recovery from Covid won't end in December and nor should the scheme.

"The pandemic is growing around the world and the economic impact of the virus is likely to be with us for some time, so we have extended the scheme for three years, providing business with certainty there will be support for them over the longer term.

"Different businesses may need to access the scheme at different times, so it's important it remains as a backstop for them to fall back on if times get hard.

"With access to the last round of wage subsidy coming to an end, it is important viable businesses who need cashflow support can access it as they recover.

"We have also extended the interest-free period. We know there will be a constraint in the economy over the medium term, so the extended interest-free period will provide businesses with some cashflow relief in the period they are not charged it.

"Close to 100,000 businesses have received a loan to date, with total lending of $1.6 billion. Feedback from businesses has been extremely positive and we have been told the support was provided at a time when it was most needed.

"The average value of each loan to date has been modest, around $17,000. But it is much-needed working capital, to help businesses in a tight spot.

"The economic recovery from Covid is a priority for the Government and supporting small business is at the heart of our recovery. It is fitting Cabinet's very first decision is to support these business and the jobs they create," Jacinda Ardern said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

NGT directs all states/UTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

NGT directs all statesUTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19....

NGT ban on crackers will apply to all cities/towns in country where air quality during November falls under 'poor' and above category. PTI PKS  DVDV

NGT ban on crackers will apply to all citiestowns in country where air quality during November falls under poor and above category.&#160;PTI PKS&#160; DVDV...

Referendum on Trump shatters turnout records

With votes still being counted, turnout in the 2020 presidential election has hit a 50-year high, exceeding the record set by the 2008 presidential election of Barack Obama an extraordinary engagement in what amounted to a referendum on Pr...

7 killed, 5 injured as jeep collides with truck in MP

Seven members of a family, including a child, were killed and five others injured when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district on Monday morning, police said. The victims were returning to Rewa after taking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020