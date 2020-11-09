Cane crushing gains momentum; mills produce 4.25 lakh tonne sugar so far: NFCSF

Sugarcane crushing has gained momentum in the 2020-21 marketing season as mills have produced 4.25 lakh tonne of sugar so far, three-times higher than the year-ago period, according to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF). NFCSF Managing Director Prakash Naiknavare also said there is a need to export surplus sugar of 50-60 lakh tonne this season because sugar supply would be in excess of annual domestic requirement of 260 lakh tonne.

The matter has been taken up with the ministry concerned and Food Minister Piyush Goyal will be holding an important interactive session with the captains of the sugar industry next week to discuss the key issues facing the industry, he said in a statement. The sugar marketing season runs from October to September. According to NFCSF, as many as 149 mills were in operation till November 5 as against 39 in the year-ago period. About 54.61 lakh tonne cane has been crushed as against 12.86 lakh tonne a year ago. "So far, mills have produced 4.25 lakh tonne sugar. This is 3.20 lakh tonne more than last year's sugar production during the same period," NFCSF said. The average sugar recovery at the national level is recorded at 7.82 per cent (as on November 5 this year which is 0.38 per cent less than the same period last year, it said. Despite the onslaught of retreating rains during the first fortnight of October, Maharashtra has taken the lead in crushing sugarcane in the current season.

About 61 factories in Maharashtra -- the country's second largest sugar producing state -- have produced 1.65 lakh tonne new sugar by crushing 23.57 lakh tonne sugarcane with average 7 per cent sugar recovery, as on November 5. Considering the estimated sugar diversion for ethanol, at the end of the season, Maharashtra's net sugar production is expected to be 95 lakh tonne, an increase of 33.30 lakh tonne over 61.71 lakh tonne achieved last year, it said. Sugar production in Karnataka -- the country's third largest sugar producing state -- has reached 1.35 lakh tonne so far. About 18 mills have crushed 15.61 lakh tonne of cane with an average of 8.65 per cent sugar recovery. At the end of the season, 43 lakh tonne sugar is estimated to be produced by Karnataka. New sugar production is estimated to be 8 lakh tonne more than last year's production of 35 lakh tonne.

Sugar output in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's largest sugar producing state -- was only 80,000 tonnes so far at an average recovery of 8.50 per cent. In UP, 50 mills have crushed 9.41 lakh tonne of sugarcane so far. By the end of the season, 123 lakh tonne new sugar is expected to be produced in UP, which would be 3.35 lakh tonne less than last year's record sugar production of 126.35 lakh tonne. In Gujarat, 13 mills have started operations and produced 10,000 tonne new sugar, while in Tamil Nadu 4 mills have started operations and produced 35,000 tonne new sugar..