Andhra CM announces Rs 50 lakh assistance for family of soldier killed in Machil encounter

Terming the sacrifice of Havildar Praveen Kumar Reddy, who lost his life in the Machil terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, "precious", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for his family. Havildar Reddy, who hailed from Reddivaripalle village in Irala mandal of Chittoor district, was killed during a joint operation by army and Border Security Force against terrorist infiltration along the Line of Control in the Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday.

Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the chief minister also wrote a letter to Rajita, wife of the soldier, according to an official release. "The CM requested Rajita to accept the assistance." Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chittoor MP Reddeppa and Putalapattu MLA M S Babu consoled the family of the soldier and handed over the chief minister's letter to the family.

During the joint operation on Sunday, the Indian security forces also eliminated three terrorists. During the encounter, however, two more soldiers lost their lives in the line of action, while two others were injured. Havildar Reddy was serving in the Madras regiment for the past 18 years. (ANI)