Telangana reports 1,267 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana's COVID-19 count has reached 2,52,455 with 1,267 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the State's Health Department on Tuesday. Besides these new cases, as many as 1,831 people were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 and four patients were succumbed to the virus.

The total count includes 2,32,489 discharges and 1,385 deaths, while the active tally stood at 18,581. Meanwhile, the total cases of COVID-19 across the world have crossed the 50 million mark. In India, the total positive cases have reached 85.9 lakh mark.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan held a virtual meeting with Health Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, and West Bengal to review the COVID-19 situation. India's COVID-19 active cases have fallen below 6 per cent of the total cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)