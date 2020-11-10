Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four suspects to appear in court for murders in Phillipi East

Ongoing investigations into multiple murders plaguing a number of townships in the Cape Town metropole have led to the arrest of four suspects in Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:05 IST
Four suspects to appear in court for murders in Phillipi East
Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has praised the commitment of all the police officials involved as they ensured that the suspects were apprehended. Image Credit: ANI

Four suspects arrested in July 2020 for multiple murders in Phillipi East are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's court today.

Ongoing investigations into multiple murders plaguing a number of townships in the Cape Town metropole have led to the arrest of four suspects in Cofimvaba, in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The extensive investigations undertaken by Western Cape detectives with the support of crime intelligence and Eastern Cape police pursued specific information which led to the four arrests.

"The suspects, aged between 23 and 26 were apprehended on the R61 route between Cofimvaba and Queenstown. They are currently in custody in the Eastern Cape.

"At this point of the investigations into the multiple murders, the suspects can be linked to the following cases; the Phillipi East in June where 2 people were murdered, the Phillipi East in July where 2 people were shot and killed, Gugulethu NY 108 in June where 3 people were killed and the Phillipi East, in Block 4, Lower Crossroads where 4 people were killed and 1 injured in June.

"Plans are underway to ensure the suspects are brought back to Cape Town where they are expected to appear in court soon," the SAPS said.

As the investigations unfold, the possibility that the arrested suspects will be linked to other multiple murder cases cannot be ruled out.

Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has praised the commitment of all the police officials involved as they ensured that the suspects were apprehended.

"While the arrests signal a significant milestone in the investigation, I am confident that the team's unrelenting efforts are yet to deliver more in our quest to eradicate serious and violent crimes," said Lieutenant General Matakata.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey in struggle over rates and inflation

Turkey is in a historic struggle against those seeking to shackle it with high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after naming a new finance minister in a leadership reshuffle. Overnight, ...

France raises wine output forecast after late Charentes rain

France raised its forecast for 2020 wine production on Tuesday, saying that increased output after rain during the grape harvest in the Charentes region had boosted volumes.Total wine output was now projected at 44.7 million hectolitres, co...

Gauteng working around clock to fast track infrastructure development

The Gauteng government is working around the clock to fast track infrastructure development in the province.Gauteng MEC of Infrastructure Development and Property Management, Tasneem Motara, is on the mission to inspect as many projects as ...

Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday launched Payout Links for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees and vendors without collecting their bank details. Payout Links offer seamless payment integration for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020