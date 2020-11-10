Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six properties of Dawood Ibrahim in Ratnagiri auctioned today

Six properties of underworld don and India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim at his ancestral place Ratnagiri were auctioned by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Authority (SAFEMA) on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 15:12 IST
Six properties of Dawood Ibrahim in Ratnagiri auctioned today
Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Six properties of underworld don and India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim at his ancestral place Ratnagiri were auctioned by the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Authority (SAFEMA) on Tuesday. While four of the properties were successfully bid by Delhi-based lawyer Bhupendra Bhardwaj in the virtual auction held today, the other two bids were won by advocate Ajay Srivastava.

"We had an excellent response in the auction. The six properties at Ratnagiri and Goregaon have been sold. While four bids were won by Bhupendra Bharadwaj, two were won by Ajay Shrivastava," SAFEMA Additional Commissioner RN D'Souza told reporters here. He said the highest bid for two of the properties went from the reserve price of Rs 1.89 lakh and Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 4.3 lakh and Rs 11.2 lakh respectively. He added that the other properties went for their base prices.

One other property, belonging to Dawood Ibrahim, was however withdrawn from the auction by officials due to some technical reasons. "We auction in all three modes -- public auction, e-auction and silk tender. But, this being a very peculiar situation during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we had to improvise a little. Instead of having a public auction, we conducted a virtual public auction," D'Souza said.

The officials said there were several enquiries for the Mylton apartment, owned by gangster Iqbal Mirchi, but no bids were received for the same. "As per the procedure, 25 per cent of the bid amount has to be deposited within seven days if the total amount is below Rs 50 lakh, if above 50 lakh, 25 per cent of the bid needs to be deposited within a period of one month. The rest of the amount can be deposited within one month and three months respectively. After the entire payment is made a confirmation letter will be issued communicating the same," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian troops, refugees fleeing fighting cross into Sudan

At least 30 armed Ethiopian troops and large numbers of refugees fleeing the fighting in Ethiopias northern Tigray region have crossed the border into Sudan, the state-run SUNA news agency reports, while one diplomat says hundreds of people...

Wentworth Miller not returning to 'Prison Break', says he's done with playing straight characters

Actor Wentworth Miller will not reprise his Prison Break role of Michael Scofield if the popular series comes back for a potential new season because he doesnt want to play straight characters anymore. His reaction comes almost two months a...

Adani, Piramal, others revise offers for DHFL

Suitors for the troubled non-banking finance company Dewan Housing Finance Corporation DHFL have raised their offer price in the revised bids submitted for the company, sources said. Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Ho...

Erdogan says Turkey in struggle over rates and inflation

Turkey is in a historic struggle against those seeking to shackle it with high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after naming a new finance minister in a leadership reshuffle. Overnight, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020