Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Delhi records 'severe' AQI, farmers in Amritsar continue to burn stubble

Farmers in Amritsar continued to burn stubble on their fields even as neighbouring Delhi choked with Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining well over 400, in the "severe" category, on Tuesday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:54 IST
As Delhi records 'severe' AQI, farmers in Amritsar continue to burn stubble
Farmers burn stubble in Amritsar's Wadala village on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Amritsar continued to burn stubble on their fields even as neighbouring Delhi choked with Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining well over 400, in the "severe" category, on Tuesday. Despite several weeks of rising pollution levels, farmers claim that the government has still not offered an affordable alternative to the problem.

"We are compelled to burn the stubble as we don't have any other alternative. We cannot afford the big machinery that the government offers as alternatives. The government should find a more concrete solution for this problem," said Jerman Singh, a farmer from Amritsar's Wadala village. He suggested that the government should also set up an industry to produce something from the straw. "This way pollution can be reduced. Stubble burning, however, is not the only reason for pollution. Industries and vehicles contribute much more," he added.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday reported that the AQI in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the "severe" category. The AQI near Income Tax Office (ITO) in New Delhi was recorded at 469. It was 489 in Narela, 497 in Gurugram's Sector 51, and 480 in Noida's Sector 62, all in the "severe category", as per the CPCB.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the national capital was paying the price of the Centre's negligence as timely intervention by the government could have helped lower the pollution levels in the city. Justifying the ban imposed on bursting firecrackers during the ongoing festive season in the city, Rai said that it was necessary amidst rising pollution during the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the states overall re...

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...

Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturdays 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match an...

Jio launches mobile services in Zanskar

Reliance Jio on Tuesday launched its mobile services in Zanskar area in Ladakh union territory, extending its reach to the remotest and isolated part of Kargil, officials said. The company installed four mobile towers in Pibiting, Padum, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020