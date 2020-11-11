Left Menu
New laws allowing smokers to use vaping take effect

"Today's changes mean the laws around vaping are now similar to those around tobacco smoking," Andrew Little says.

Updated: 11-11-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 08:30 IST
New laws allowing smokers to use vaping take effect
The Smoke-free Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, passed in August 2020 and comes into effect today. Image Credit: ANI

New laws intended to discourage young people from vaping while allowing smokers to continue using vaping to give up cigarettes take effect today, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

"Today's changes mean the laws around vaping are now similar to those around tobacco smoking," Andrew Little says.

The Smoke-free Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020, passed in August 2020 and comes into effect today.

It introduces a range of prohibitions and restrictions on vaping which will be phased in over a 15-month period through to February 2022.

Some of the key initial changes from today are:

the sale or supply of vaping products to under 18s is prohibited

indoor vaping is prohibited at workplaces, restaurants and licensed premises

vaping is prohibited at schools and early childhood centres (including outdoors)

most advertising and sponsorship of vaping products is prohibited

retailers cannot encourage the use of vaping products (with some exceptions).

"These changes will prevent vaping products from being marketed or sold to non-smokers, especially young people while ensuring that they are available for smokers who want to switch to a less harmful alternative.

"Vaping is not without risks, but it is less harmful than cigarette smoking, which is why the legislation allows for the provision of information and advice for those wishing to switch from smoking to vaping," Andrew Little said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

