SA, DRC discuss matters of mutual bilateral and multilateral interest

Issues of mutual interest within South Africa – DRC Strategic Partnership formed part of discussions between International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor and her Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart, Minister Marie Tumba Nzeza.

Pandor and Nzeza, who is Minister of State and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the DRC, held political consultations in Cape Town on Tuesday.

"The two delegations discussed matters of mutual bilateral and multilateral interest within the context of the South Africa – DRC Strategic Partnership... Bilateral relations between the two countries are conducted under the General Cooperation Agreement of 14 January 2004, which provides for the Bi-National Commission (BNC)," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

The Ministers agreed to firm up the dates for the convening of the BNC in early 2021.

This will provide an opportunity to appraise progress made in the implementation of programmes within the broader areas of political, economic and social cooperation.

"Furthermore, the BNC meeting will review the existing agreements and explore opportunities in areas such as agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, among others. The Ministers discussed future closer cooperation and support when the DRC assumes the chairship of the African Union in 2021," said DIRCO.

The Ministers acknowledged progress in the Grand Inga Hydropower project as a potential game-changer to address electricity demand in Africa, and the development of the continent in general.

"There was consensus that to realise Africa's development aspirations, more work needs to be done to create a peaceful and stable environment that will enable African countries to realise their full potential," said DIRCO.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)