Left Menu
Development News Edition

Water Awards Ceremony: VP Naidu calls for ‘Jan Andolan’ on water conservation

Describing water as a scarce natural resource, he said the message for its conservation must be taken far and wide and to every corner of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:26 IST
Water Awards Ceremony: VP Naidu calls for ‘Jan Andolan’ on water conservation
Shri Naidu pointed out that reduced use of water also results in less use of energy required for pumping and supplying water to homes, offices and farming activities. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called for a 'Jan Andolan' on water conservation and underlined the importance of people's participation to make it a success. India is a vast country and nothing would succeed without people's participation, he added.

Delivering virtually the inaugural address at the 2nd National Water Awards Ceremony, the Vice President referred to how Swachh Bharat Abhiyan became a mass movement and said he was speaking out of the personal experience as he was the Urban Development Minister when it was launched.

"We have many innovative initiatives taken by the honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. All of them are moving forward with the active participation of the people and involvement of various stakeholders", Shri Naidu added.

Cautioning said that there was a danger of potable water becoming a scarce resource in the future unless the wastage of water is reduced and water conservation is taken up on a war footing, he stressed that the key message that needs to be taken to people repeatedly is that water is a finite resource and not unlimited.

Pointing out that only 3% of the water available on earth constitutes freshwater and that only 0.5 % of that was available for drinking, he said: "It is the responsibility of each and every citizen to save water and use it judiciously. The need of the hour is to change our lifestyles and make water conservation a way of life", Shri Naidu added.

Describing water as a scarce natural resource, he said the message for its conservation must be taken far and wide and to every corner of the country. Stating that every drop of water has to be saved, he said: "that is possible if everybody understands the challenge before mankind".

Calling for a sustained mass media campaign to make people aware of the crucial importance of conserving water, he said that schools, colleges, universities, communities, NGOs and local bodies must become active partners in this drive.

Stating that India's current water requirement is estimated to be around 1100 billion cubic meters per year and that it is projected to touch 1447 BCM by 2050, he said that with rising population, urbanization, industrialization and expanding agricultural activities, the water requirement would continue to increase.

Shri Naidu pointed out that reduced use of water also results in less use of energy required for pumping and supplying water to homes, offices and farming activities. "In effect, it also will also help in reducing pollution", he added.

Expressing his happiness that the National Water Policy is being revisited to create a robust policy framework for effective water management in the country, the Vice President said that water governance has been placed at the forefront of the country's development agenda since 2014 and referred to various projects, including the Namami Gange Programme.

He said that Jal Shakti Abhiyan aims at making water conservation a Jan Andolan through asset creation and extensive communication.

Complimenting all the winners, including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Rajasthan for bagging the first, second and third prize respectively, he emphasized that the awards were meant to not only recognize the good work done but also aimed at motivating various stakeholders for effective management of water resources in the country.

Lauding the good work done by the district administrations and panchayats, Shri Naidu said that it showed the growing sensitivity of local authorities towards the preservation and conservation of natural resources. "It is my firm belief that decentralized planning plays a vital role in the planning, execution and management of natural resources", he added.

The Vice President also suggested to the municipal authorities and other local bodies to make rainwater harvesting mandatory for every new building.

Calling for promotion of watershed development, drip and sprinkler systems for efficient use of water, he said: " Reduce, Reuse and Recycle must be the watchwords if we have to handover a sustainable and liveable planet to the future generations".

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Rattan Lal Kataria, Minister of State for Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri U P Singh, Secretary, Ministry for Jal Shakti, Dr Anil Joshi, Environmentalist, Shri Rajeev Ranjan Mishra, DG, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Representatives of award-winning states, organizations and awardees were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-Russia says its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is 92% effective

Russias Sputnik V vaccine is 92 effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim trial results, the countrys sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, as Moscow rushes to keep pace with Western drugmakers in the race for a s...

Swedish c.bank warns surging infections to slow recovery

Swedens economy has begun to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to halt its spread, but the recent pick-up in new infections will slow the recovery while longer-term risks remain elevated, the central bank said in a regular rep...

Guj: Amit Shah to meet village heads of border districts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a gathering of village heads of three border districts - Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan - near Dhordo tent city in Gujarats Kutch district on November 12, an official said on Wednesday. Apart from vi...

Putting pressure on Johnson, UK Conservatives set up COVID group

Conservative lawmakers have set up a new group to fight what they call a cycle of lockdowns to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, yet another sign of discontent in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons governing party. While most Con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020