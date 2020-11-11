After McCarrick report, pope vows to 'uproot evil' of clerical sexual abuse

Pope Francis, in his first public comment after the release of a damning report on the Vatican's mishandling of the case of ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, on Wednesday again vowed to put an end to sexual abuse in the Church.

"Yesterday, the report about the painful case of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was published. I renew my closeness to the victims of every abuse and the commitment of the Church to uproot this evil," Francis said at his weekly general audience.

He then closed his eyes and prayed silently.