Left Menu
Development News Edition

After McCarrick report, pope vows to 'uproot evil' of clerical sexual abuse

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 14:52 IST
After McCarrick report, pope vows to 'uproot evil' of clerical sexual abuse
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pope Francis, in his first public comment after the release of a damning report on the Vatican's mishandling of the case of ex-U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, on Wednesday again vowed to put an end to sexual abuse in the Church.

"Yesterday, the report about the painful case of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was published. I renew my closeness to the victims of every abuse and the commitment of the Church to uproot this evil," Francis said at his weekly general audience.

He then closed his eyes and prayed silently.

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians can win T20 World Cup, reckons Michael Vaughan

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday became the second team in the Indian Premier League IPL to defend the title and former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the Rohit Sharma-led can also win the T20 World Cup. His remarks came as Mumbai Indians o...

Hot mix plants, stone crushers to remain closed in Delhi-NCR till November 17: CPCB.

Hot mix plants, stone crushers to remain closed in Delhi-NCR till November 17 CPCB....

Alibaba touts billions in sales as post-virus Singles' Day gets into full swing

Chinas Alibaba said orders made through its e-commerce sites during its Singles Day shopping extravaganza had exceeded 56 billion by Wednesday morning, as lockdown-weary consumers splashed out on as many as 16 million discounted products. T...

Man kills sister-in-law, surrenders to police

A 26-year-old man allegedly strangled his sister-in-law to death over a dispute and then surrendered to police in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.According to po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020