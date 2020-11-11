Union Cabinet approves production-linked incentives worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectors

Union Cabinet approves production-linked incentives worth Rs 2 lakh cr for 10 sectorsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 15:27 IST
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved offering Rs 2 lakh crore worth of production-linked incentives to 10 more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.
Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.
