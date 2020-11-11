Pakistan continues ceasefire violation in J-K's Poonch

Continuing the ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), Pakistan resorted to firing with small arms in the Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch on Wednesday. "On November 11, after ceasefire violation in the morning, again at about 6.00 pm Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch," said Army officials.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation. Pakistan on Tuesday vioted the ceasefire in in the Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in Poonch. (ANI)