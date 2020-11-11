Left Menu
'Stop spreading misinformation on NDA govt over flood relief'

Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)

The ruling TRS in Telangana should stop spreading 'misinformation' against the NDA government over extending assistance to the state following the recent heavy rains and floods and other issues, Minister of state for Home and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy said here on Wednesday. He said though a central team visited the state after the recent floods and sought a comprehensive report from the state on the damage, nothing has been received as of date.

Several reminders were sent to state government officials, but the state has not enumerated the losses and submitted its report, he alleged. The Central team sought the comprehensive report to provide crop-wise and hectare-wise assistance, he said.

"But the state government is trying to throw mud at the Centre. Therefore, I request the Chief Minister to try to send a report to the Centre after having a review meeting with state government officials," Reddy told reporters. He alleged that the government was not extending any help to farmers in the aftermath of the heavy rains and floods.

The Centre has already sanctioned Rs 224 crore to the state, in addition to the funds available under the SDRF (state disaster relief fund), besides providing Rs 202 crore for repairs to National Highways, said Reddy, who is the Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad. Alleging that the people of Hyderabad faced many difficulties due to the wrong policies of the TRS government for the past six years, Reddy said the state government was trying to brush things under the carpet.

Reddy alleged that the TRS leaders indulged in corruption in the distribution of Rs 10,000 assistance as a relief to each flood-affected family and said the amount itself was grossly inadequate. "The Chief Minister should say whether the Rs 10,000 scheme is for flood victims in Hyderabad or TRS party activists," he said.

The ruling TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words in the context of the just-concluded Dubbak Assembly constituency bypoll, which was won by the latter. The TRS working president and state minister K T Rama Rao earlier this month slammed the BJP and the NDA government over its management of the economy, alleged failure to bring back black money and the new farm laws.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also recently criticized the NDA government for allegedly not releasing any financial aid to the state following the recent heavy rains. State minister T Srinivas Yadav had made a similar attack.

Reiterating that the TRS government indulged in misuse of power in the just-concluded Dubbak assembly bypoll, Reddy alleged that conspiracies were hatched against the BJP, including foisting illegal cases on party workers. He also said local BJP leaders in Dubbak had told him that their phones were being tapped and added that this would be discussed with officials at the Centre.

"The NDA government works sincerely for the development of Telangana, regardless of the party in power in the state", Reddy added..

