Left Menu
Development News Edition

DWS warns South Africans against complacency to save water

According to the latest weekly report on dam levels issued by the department on Wednesday, the persistent rainfall has increased the country’s dam levels from 60.9% to 61.2% with water storage in reservoirs also increased to nearly 80%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:04 IST
DWS warns South Africans against complacency to save water
The report showed that Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape are among the provinces whose dam levels increased considerably as a result of the sustained downpours. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the persistent week-long rains having a positive impact on the average country's dam levels, the Department of Water and Sanitation has warned South Africans against complacency as the current rains do not mark an end to the challenges.

"Instead, water users must double their efforts to save and harvest as much water as possible," the department said.

According to the latest weekly report on dam levels issued by the department on Wednesday, the persistent rainfall has increased the country's dam levels from 60.9% to 61.2% with water storage in reservoirs also increased to nearly 80%.

The report showed that Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape are among the provinces whose dam levels increased considerably as a result of the sustained downpours. Northern Cape dams went up by 2%, while other provinces increased their capacity by an average of 1%.

However, the department raised its concern about Eastern Cape, whose water facilities dipped deeper as the province recorded 47.9% from last week's 48.2%.

"The province has been in the grip of a drought for the past four years, living residents in most regions struggling to access potable water. This led to the provincial government last year declaring the province a disaster area.

"The Department of Water and Sanitation is pulling all the stops to help beleaguered municipalities to stay afloat. Last month, the department announced an R50 million package to help alleviate the water situation in the province," the department said.

More rains for Gauteng

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has predicted more rains for Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. The heavy downpours are expected to subside by Friday.

At 69.8%, Free State dam levels continue to be the highest in the country, followed by Gauteng and Northern Cape respectively. Western Cape, whose dams were beginning to drop because of the end of its hydrological season, picked up its levels from 79.9% to 80.1%.

Meanwhile, the department said it will next week pump water from Sterkfontein Dam in Free State to the Vaal Dam, whose level has dropped below 30%.

"In the past months, water levels at the Vaal Dam have been dropping at the rate of one percent week-on-week. However, other dams in Gauteng continued to rise exponentially, with Bon Accord in Pretoria North recording a whopping 108.4% and Bronkhortspruit on the border with Mpumalanga reaching 80.9%," the department said.

The sustained rainfall in North West has also pushed the province's dam levels from 60.9% to 62.8% this week, while Limpopo dropped slightly from 57.2% to 57%.

With the predicted more rainfall in the next two days, the department said North West levels are set to increase further.

KwaZulu-Natal dams are also expected to increase substantially with the current rains falling in large parts of the province, including Umkhanyakude and Zululand regions which have been plagued by acute water shortages. SAWS has predicted 60% more rainfalls for the province until Friday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru civic body hints at imposing restrictions on New Year celebrations

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP, the civic body on Thursday hinted at imposing restrictions on new year celebrations in the city by limiting it to homes, in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. When we look at new...

The Himalaya Drug Company launches 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign through its new film for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of Indias leading wellness brands, launched a new film under their Ab Daant Hamesha 1010 campaign. This new campaign for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste focuses...

Russia targets senior French, German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Russia would soon announce the retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions related to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.L...

HC declines to quash FIR against Ekta Kapoor over web series

The Madhya Pradesh High Court bench here has dismissed a petition of TV producer Ekta Kapoor seeking that a case filed against her for alleged objectionable content in web series XXX season 2 be quashed. However, the Indore bench, in its 65...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020