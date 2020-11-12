Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer inaugurates Rs 200-cr Ethiprole manufacturing unit in Vapi

"India is one of our key growth markets in Crop Science and with this strategic investment, we aim to further enhance our global competitiveness in agrochemical manufacturing and supply chain," Bayer Vapi director Narendra Shah said in a statement. Ethiprole is an active ingredient used in insecticides for crop protection products.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:57 IST
Bayer inaugurates Rs 200-cr Ethiprole manufacturing unit in Vapi

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) German agrochemicals major Bayer on Thursday said it has inaugurated a new Ethiprole manufacturing plant at its Vapi site in Gujarat, with an investment of Rs 200 crore (24 million euros). The new facility will cater to domestic demand as well as exports across the Asia Pacific and Latin America, it added.

"The agriculture sector is currently the largest end-user of Ethiprole, which is emerging as one of the best insecticides for a variety of crops. With our new insecticide plant, we will fulfil domestic needs for Indian agriculture and also export to global agricultural markets. "India is one of our key growth markets in Crop Science and with this strategic investment, we aim to further enhance our global competitiveness in agrochemical manufacturing and supply chain," Bayer Vapi director Narendra Shah said in a statement.

Ethiprole is an active ingredient used in insecticides for crop protection products. The plant is set up with an investment of 24 million euros (Rs 200 crore) with an annual production capacity of 1,500 tonnes, Shah added.

Inaugurated in 1994, the Vapi site employs 1,200 full-time employees and is Bayer's largest global synthetic pyrethroids production facility, with nearly 80 per cent of the production exported to the US, Brazil, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan and Australia. Spread over 85 acres, the Vapi site manufactures 11 active ingredients and 11 intermediates for use in crop protection, animal health and home and garden applications.

"The new plant at Vapi will expand our global production volumes for Ethiprole and enable us to introduce innovative products to help growers secure their yields and grow healthier high-quality crops," said Udo Schneider, Head of AI Manufacturing Product Supply, Crop Science, Bayer AG. Ethiprole-based insecticides have been in use since 1994, and in 2010, Bayer expanded its portfolio of Ethiprole insecticides to include broadacre crops such as sugarcane, soybean, corn and cotton.

In rice, they are used extensively for control of three major insect pests – hoppers, weevils and stinkbugs. Ethiprole can not only eliminate insect pests from standing food crops in the field, it can also extend the shelf life of crops such as peanuts, citrus fruits, wheat and corn during storage.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru civic body hints at imposing restrictions on New Year celebrations

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP, the civic body on Thursday hinted at imposing restrictions on new year celebrations in the city by limiting it to homes, in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. When we look at new...

The Himalaya Drug Company launches 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign through its new film for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of Indias leading wellness brands, launched a new film under their Ab Daant Hamesha 1010 campaign. This new campaign for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste focuses...

Russia targets senior French, German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions over Navalny poisoning

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said Russia would soon announce the retaliatory measures it has taken against senior French and German officials in tit-for-tat sanctions related to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.L...

HC declines to quash FIR against Ekta Kapoor over web series

The Madhya Pradesh High Court bench here has dismissed a petition of TV producer Ekta Kapoor seeking that a case filed against her for alleged objectionable content in web series XXX season 2 be quashed. However, the Indore bench, in its 65...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020