Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRTI Vadodra launches 7 academic programs to create best skills

These programmes are highly interdisciplinary and application-oriented and not being offered by any other Institute in India and thus, unique in its contents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 16:22 IST
NRTI Vadodra launches 7 academic programs to create best skills
The MSc Program on Systems Engineering and Integration is offered in association with the University of Birmingham, UK and is highly promising. Image Credit: ANI

National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Vadodra has launched 7 new Programmes, 2 B. Tech UG Programmes, 2 MBA and 3 MSc Programmes on core applied sector.

The 2 B Tech Programs are focused on Rail Infrastructure, Rail Systems and Communications Engg, while the MBA programs are focused at Transportation and Supply Chain Management which are of highest priority in the coming years, the MSc Programs are focused on the Systems Engineering and Integration, Systems and Analytics, Policy and Economics which are the core areas the Nation is looking forward to. The MSc Program on Systems Engineering and Integration is offered in association with the University of Birmingham, UK and is highly promising. The international exposure to the students will be unparalleled.

These programmes are highly interdisciplinary and application-oriented and not being offered by any other Institute in India and thus, unique in its contents.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri V.K.Yadav, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board said, "NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems -it is bringing together academicians, scientists and engineers from various backgrounds, and plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations. It intends to develop a set of core values—dedication to nation-building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society and responsibility towards the environment. It offers project-based learning at Railway establishments. Indian Railways will be at the core of implementing the key features of the programmes. It will serve as an experiential learning laboratory for the student community as well as the faculty development initiatives, thereby creating a distinct character for the University: through a highly experiential and application-based learning approach. The students passing out of these programs as tomorrow's citizens could add great value in nation-building."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi embassy in The Hague sprayed with gunfire, no injuries

Unidentified assailants sprayed the embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands with gunfire before dawn on Thursday, police said. No one was hurt in the incident.Dutch police said there had been no arrests after the building was hit just be...

Department publishes regulatory framework for EPR schemes

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries has published the regulatory framework for Extended Producer Responsibility EPR schemes as part of the governments effort to contribute towards the economic recovery plan.These EPR schem...

Bengaluru civic body hints at imposing restrictions on New Year celebrations

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP, the civic body on Thursday hinted at imposing restrictions on new year celebrations in the city by limiting it to homes, in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. When we look at new...

The Himalaya Drug Company launches 'Ab Daant Hamesha 10/10' campaign through its new film for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 12, 2020 PRNewswire -- The Himalaya Drug Company, one of Indias leading wellness brands, launched a new film under their Ab Daant Hamesha 1010 campaign. This new campaign for Himalaya Complete Care Toothpaste focuses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020