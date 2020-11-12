NRTI Vadodra launches 7 academic programs to create best skills

National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Vadodra has launched 7 new Programmes, 2 B. Tech UG Programmes, 2 MBA and 3 MSc Programmes on core applied sector.

The 2 B Tech Programs are focused on Rail Infrastructure, Rail Systems and Communications Engg, while the MBA programs are focused at Transportation and Supply Chain Management which are of highest priority in the coming years, the MSc Programs are focused on the Systems Engineering and Integration, Systems and Analytics, Policy and Economics which are the core areas the Nation is looking forward to. The MSc Program on Systems Engineering and Integration is offered in association with the University of Birmingham, UK and is highly promising. The international exposure to the students will be unparalleled.

These programmes are highly interdisciplinary and application-oriented and not being offered by any other Institute in India and thus, unique in its contents.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri V.K.Yadav, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board said, "NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems -it is bringing together academicians, scientists and engineers from various backgrounds, and plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations. It intends to develop a set of core values—dedication to nation-building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society and responsibility towards the environment. It offers project-based learning at Railway establishments. Indian Railways will be at the core of implementing the key features of the programmes. It will serve as an experiential learning laboratory for the student community as well as the faculty development initiatives, thereby creating a distinct character for the University: through a highly experiential and application-based learning approach. The students passing out of these programs as tomorrow's citizens could add great value in nation-building."

